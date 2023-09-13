Local

Tractor-trailer overturns in 7-car accident, shuts down I-285 in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is currently blocked on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs.

An overturned tractor-trailer stretches across all of the eastbound lanes and traffic is backed up for at least a mile just across the Chattahoochee River.

Sandy Springs police say seven cars were involved in the crash.

The 18-wheeler appears to have been carrying boxes that have spilled across the interstate. Those boxes appear to contain frozen chickens.

One van is on its side in the middle of boxes spilled across the interstate.

Police say there is also a fuel spill related to the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

I-75 southbound to I-85 northbound is being suggested as an alternate route.

There is no word on when the tractor-trailer may be cleared and traffic can reopen.

