Three tourists lost their lives swimming off coast of Panama City, Fl.

(BAY COUNTY, Fl.) — In a startling development, CBS News reports that a popular vacation destination for families across metro Atlanta is currently one of the deadliest in the entire nation. Three more tourists died over the weekend, while swimming in the waters off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.

The three were swimming in dangerous swim conditions, across three different locations in different resorts. Two were swimming in areas labeled with double red flags, and three battled rip currents.

A National Weather Service database says that the seven people who have now died in the last nine days makes the highest number of beach deaths so far in 2023.





©2023 Cox Media Group