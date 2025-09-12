Arrests made in connection to altercation at Cobb County Waffle House

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police say three teenagers are facing charges after an altercation with staff at a Waffle House on Sandy Plains Road on Sept. 7.

Witnesses say a group of teenagers were asked to leave the restaurant multiple times and refused. The situation escalated when the teens began arguing with staff and allegedly knocked plates off the counter.

The suspects were identified as 17-year-old Sammy Dodd of Ball Ground, 18-year-old Daniel Riley of Calhoun, and 17-year-old Blake Talley-Stewart of Roswell.

Police said Riley has not yet been taken into custody.

Investigators say Talley-Stewart is accused of starting the disturbance, while Dodd and Riley are accused of assaulting employees at the Sandy Plains Road location.

Authorities say despite rumors circulating on social media, the teens are not affiliated with any schools in the Cobb County School District.