Three spectators injured after car crashes through fence at Senoia Raceway

SENOIA, GA — Three spectators were injured over the weekend after a race car left the track and crashed through a fence at Senoia Raceway during a dirt track event.

The incident occurred when one of the cars climbed the wall and broke through the protective fencing, striking several people in the spectator area.

According to officials with the Senoia Raceway, two of the injured spectators were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and later released. A third person was treated at the scene.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver have been released at this time.