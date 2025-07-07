Local

Three spectators injured after car crashes through fence at Senoia Raceway

By WSB Radio News Staff
3 fans injured at Dirt Car race (Hunt for the Front Super Dirt Series)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SENOIA, GA — Three spectators were injured over the weekend after a race car left the track and crashed through a fence at Senoia Raceway during a dirt track event.

The incident occurred when one of the cars climbed the wall and broke through the protective fencing, striking several people in the spectator area.

According to officials with the Senoia Raceway, two of the injured spectators were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and later released. A third person was treated at the scene.

No further details about the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver have been released at this time.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!