Three Metro Atlanta men arrested in prison-smuggling drone scheme

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA — Three Metro Atlanta men are facing multiple charges after authorities say they attempted to use a drone to smuggle contraband into Washington State Prison.

According to WSBTV, Washington County deputies arrested Emmarrion Murray, 20, of Jonesboro; Serpico Evans, 27, of East Point; and Alfonso Horton, 23, of Forest Park on March 7 at approximately 11:48 p.m. after receiving a call about suspicious activity in Davisboro.

According to investigators, the men were using a drone to smuggle promethazine into the prison. Deputies seized the drone, its controller, which was connected to a cell phone, and several drawstring bags containing marijuana, tobacco, and promethazine.

The suspects now face multiple charges, including trading with inmates and conspiracy to commit a felony. In addition, Evans faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say the trio allegedly attempted to sneak contraband behind bars—but now, they find themselves behind bars instead. The investigation remains ongoing.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story