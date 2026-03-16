Three indicted in multi-state gun trafficking scheme in Georgia

ATLANTA — Three people have been charged with gun trafficking and conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking in Georgia, federal authorities said Friday.

Officials say Mikellen Clements, Kemith Calvin, and Laytayah Gross allegedly coordinated straw purchases of at least 68 guns from licensed dealers in Georgia, which were then trafficked to Maryland and Washington, D.C. Clements also faces 42 counts of making false statements during firearms purchases.

“These defendants allegedly coordinated dozens of fraudulent gun purchases in Georgia and directly or indirectly put guns in the hands of out-of-state criminals,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. “The Department of Justice is committed to fighting violent crime across the country and will continue to aggressively pursue and prosecute the gun traffickers who facilitate it.”

Some of the recovered guns were linked to suspected drug trafficking and drive-by shootings. In May of 2025, officials say a pistol that was allegedly purchased by the instruction of Clements was found at a Maryland high school and loaded with 17 rounds.

“This case highlights the critical partnership between federal and local law enforcement agencies. Together, we are working tirelessly to dismantle trafficking networks that threaten the safety of our neighborhoods,” ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryan Todd said.

Gross, 27, and Calvin, 28, appeared in federal court in early March and pleaded not guilty. Clements, 27, is currently detained in Washington, D.C., on local charges and is set to be arraigned before a federal magistrate judge at a future date.