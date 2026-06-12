Three drones seized over World Cup no-fly zone violations in Atlanta

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta officials say three drones were seized Thursday after operators violated temporary flight restrictions in place around FIFA World Cup-related events in metro Atlanta.

Officials said drone operators who violate the restrictions can face fines up to $100,000, have their drones confiscated and potentially face criminal charges.

Authorities stressed that improper or unsafe use of drones poses a hazard to aircraft and people on the ground and can violate federal law.

Before flying, operators are urged to check for active restrictions using FAA-approved B4UFLY tools, which provide real-time information on temporary flight restrictions and other airspace advisories.

Officials said the tools are available through multiple approved providers and are accessible on both desktop and mobile devices.