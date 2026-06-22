Thousands of Xfinity customers report widespread service interruption

ATLANTA — Xfinity customers across the United States are reporting issues with cable television service, according to outage tracking data and company statements.

Downdetector reported about 24,000 user-submitted outage reports during the interruption.

The company said it is aware of a current TV service disruption and is working to restore service.

Xfinity’s official status map also indicated intermittent service issues affecting users in multiple regions across the U.S.

Customers reported problems with television service, including interruptions and loss of signal.

No official cause for the disruption has been released.

The company has not provided a timeline for full restoration.