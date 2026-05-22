Thousands expected to attend annual MomoCon in Atlanta

ATLANTA — About 60,000 fans are expected to visit Atlanta this weekend for the annual MomoCon.

The four-day event, centered on Japanese anime and comics, begins Friday at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Co-chair Jessica Merriman said the event offers something for all ages.

“We’ve got people from all age ranges. We have a lot of different things that appeal to all different ages,” Merriman said.

She said exhibits and gaming have been expanded to more than 1 million square feet for this year’s event, which runs through Monday.