‘This little piggie’ has worn out its welcome in one Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — For decades, neighbors in one Atlanta community have seen pets get loose and make their way around the neighborhood. One animal they never expected to see roaming around was a pig.

Over the last 21 years, while living on a quiet block in southwest Atlanta’s Ben Hill community, Ray Simms says he has had a lot of great neighbors. Simms told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that the most recent addition to his neighborhood is one he has some issues with.

“The new neighbor has worn out her welcome,” Simms said.

The new neighbor has made a real mess in part of his yard.

“She tears up the turf. Not real deep holes, but she digs up enough to get what she needs, looking for bugs and worms,” Simms said.

You could say the neighbor has been a real pig about it.

The new neighbor is a real gray pig with some black spots.

She is not a wild hog.

The little piggie tips the scales around 30 pounds and was probably someone’s pet. Simms says an animal control officer tried in vain to catch her.

“But the pig was a little too fast. He did good. But she was a little too fast. 4 legs down low. She’s got the ‘shake and bake’ moves,” Simms said.

Simms says his new neighbor’s two-week visit near his home has been long enough.

“But I’d like to see a happy ending to it. I’d like to see that the little pig is picked up and get to a place where she can better enjoy life other than my front yard and the other neighbors’ yards. I need someone who is skilled enough to come out and remove the pig from our subdivision. A happy ending. Get it to a place where she can enjoy life in comfortable surroundings. Where a pig can enjoy pig life,” Simms said.