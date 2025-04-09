Local

Third tornado confirmed to have touched down during Monday’s storms in south metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Tree down after EF-1 tornado moves through Henry County (WSB-TV)
SPALDING COUNTY, GA — The National Weather Service confirms a third tornado hit metro Atlanta during Monday’s severe storms.

The longest tracked tornado ranked as an EF-1 with winds up to 90mph and tracked across parts of southeast Coweta, south Fayette, and Spalding counties.

It was on the ground for about 14 miles and had a maximum width of 250 yards.

The National Weather Service already confirmed two other tornadoes after this first tornado lifted and dispersed. One was an EF-0 in north Spalding and the other was also an EF-0 in Henry County.

