National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Spalding County Monday morning

SPALDING COUNTY, GA — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a line of heavy storms produced a radar-confirmed EF-1 tornado that touched down in Spalding County during the busy Monday morning commute.

The system intensified rapidly, roaring through Spalding, Fayette, and Henry counties.

Despite being such a strong storm traveling that great a distance, there were minimal reports of structural damage. Around 200 trees were downed by the tornado and at least a dozen homes sustained minor roof damage.

A number of people did lose power at the height of the storm.

Glenn Polk with Spalding County Fire says it’s always best to take any watches and warnings seriously.

Polk also reported that at least one home did have some damage from downed trees.

The system weakened considerably as it rolled into Newton County.

Due to the stormy weather, today’s Masters practice round at Augusta National was canceled after the course was evacuated just before 11:30 a.m. Anyone with tickets for Monday will be sent refunds and they will be given the opportunity to purchase 2026 Monday practice round tickets.







