Third suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of infant at Cobb County motel

(L-R): Ladarrius Brown, Camron Harris, Jayvian Young (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County police have arrested a third person in connection with the shooting death of a nine-month-old girl at motel near Truist Park.

Investigators say the child was killed Tuesday night outside the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Circle 75 Parkway. A preliminary investigation shows an altercation escalated into gunfire, and the baby was struck.

The child’s mother called authorities to report that her daughter had been shot. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jayvian Young is now charged with murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, and aggravated assault.

Ladarrius Brown was previously arrested on the same charges.

A third suspect, Camron Harris, is charged with tampering with evidence.

