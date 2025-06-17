Third suspect arrested in connection to shooting involving rival motorcycle gangs in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, GA — A third suspect is arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on April 27 involving rival motorcycle gangs in Forest Park that left two people dead.

Marvin Judge, a known member of the Outcast motorcycle gang, was taken into custody in Butts County.

He is charged with felony murder and violation of The Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was on Clayton County’s Top Ten Most Wanted List.

Nigel Blackwood and Donnell McKnight were previously arrested.

The three men are accused of entering an event involving a rival gang member associated with the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle gang.

All three suspects are now in the Clayton County Jail.