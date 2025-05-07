Local

Forest Park police arrest two in double homicide linked to motorcycle gang

By WSB Radio News Staff
Shooting scene Forest Park Clayton County
FOREST PARK, GA — Forest Park police have arrested two suspects in connection with a double homicide that occurred during a motorcycle club party late last month.

Donnell McKnight and Nigel Blackwood, who reportedly go by the nicknames “1 HQ” and “Railroad” have been charged with malice murder and violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Investigators believe both men are members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang.

The charges stem from the fatal shootings of two men affiliated with a rival motorcycle club. Police say the violence erupted at a gathering that escalated into deadly conflict.

Authorities plan to release more details during a press conference scheduled for later this morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

