ATLANTA — Some Thanksgiving staples are becoming more expensive as a growing number of imported canned foods make their way onto American grocery store shelves.

Scott Breen, president of the Can Manufacturers Institute, attributes the rising costs to tariffs on the specialized steel used to manufacture food cans.

“We estimate those cans of corn are up 34% here to date. Carrots are up 32%, sweet potatoes are up 12%,” Breen said.

Tariffs on the specialized steel have climbed to 50%, increasing production costs for American can manufacturers. However, imported cans already filled with food are not subject to the same tariff.

Nearly 6 billion filled food cans were imported into the United States last year, an increase of nearly 32% since steel tariffs were introduced in 2018.

Breen said 15% of canned goods come from China. Other canned foods found on grocery store shelves may come from countries including Egypt and Thailand.

The higher production costs are reaching consumers at a time when families are already facing higher grocery prices due to inflation.

Breen encourages shoppers to check the labels on canned goods to determine where their food comes from, as consumers may be purchasing imported Thanksgiving staples without realizing it.