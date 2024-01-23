Teens arrested at Duluth park found with $10K in cash, guns

DULUTH, Ga. — Thanks to a vigilant crime center operator, two teens were arrested for allegedly prowling around a Gwinnett County park.

During the overnight hours on Monday, Duluth police said a black vehicle was spotted driving along Bunten Road Park.

Officials said a person wearing all black and a backpack was seen getting out of the vehicle.

After sensing something was wrong, an operator in the crime center contacted the police.

When officers arrived, they said the suspects -- 18-year-old Jair Williams and 19-year-old Jakolby Fluellen -- shared inconsistent stories.

Authorities later discovered the teens had more than $10,000 in cash, masks and two guns with them.

Police arrested Williams and Fluellen, and the teens were charged with loitering and prowling.

