Teen charged after attempted armed robbery at metro Atlanta gas station

NORCROSS, GA — A teenager is facing charges after police say he attempted to rob a gas station in metro Atlanta early Monday morning.

Gwinnett County police responded to a Texaco at 5045 Singleton Rd. in Norcross just after 6 a.m. after reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators say the cashier told officers the suspect tried to lure them from behind the counter before giving a countdown warning.

Police say the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Dearian Tucker, then fired a shot through the plexiglass before leaving the store.

Officers tracked Tucker to the Red Roof Inn on Brook Hollow Parkway, where police say he barricaded himself inside a room before eventually surrendering.

Tucker was arrested and charged in connection with the attempted armed robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.