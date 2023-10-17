Teen attacked while leaving Six Flags now calling for more security at the Cobb County theme park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A local teen is calling for increased security at Six Flags after he says he was attacked by a group of strangers.

The 14-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified because his attackers are still out there, says that it all happened on September 16 after he attended Fright Fest with friends.

The teen said that he was leaving the park and headed to meet his mother when a group of strangers began attacking him in the parking lot.

They said, ‘Did you jump my brother?’ I say ‘no,’” he said. “As I’m walking off, they just started jumping on me and attacking me.”

“I was just getting beat,” he added. “My mouth started bleeding. I had knots on my head. They just beat on me for no reason.”

The video of the disturbing attack was posted on social media and given to us by the victim’s attorney, Mohammed Luwemba.

In the video, you see several people kicking, punching, and beating the defenseless teen curled up on the ground. The video also shows a crowd of bystanders but you don’t see any police or security.

“There is a systematic problem with a lack of security at Six Flags for patrons, specifically children,” said Mohammed Luwemba, who also represented another victim in June after the teen was beaten for his designer shoes. “The common theme is large groups of unescorted youth that are not being monitored by security or lack of security presence, and most importantly, a lack of security response.”

Right now, police are calling this an ongoing investigation, but Luwemba believes the attackers are gang members who were “free-picking” their victims.

“They’ll find that individual alone or individual with very few people that they can outnumber and just assault them and that assault could potentially be a gang initiation,” he said. “That assault could potentially be to rob that individual or just like my client to intimidate the individual.”

Luwemba says his client is still recovering and suffering from severe headaches after he was struck multiple times in the head. He also added that he plans to file a lawsuit against Six Flags.

As of Tuesday evening, Six Flags has not provided a response.