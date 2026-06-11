Suspected drunk passenger arrested after fight with airline manager at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a suspected drunk passenger fought with a Frontier Airlines manager at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, officials said.

Atlanta police said Kristina Lujan was traveling from New Jersey to San Francisco with a connecting Frontier flight in Atlanta when she was denied reboarding for excessive drinking and causing a disturbance.

“The Frontier manager was standing inside the plane while the defendant stood in the aircraft doorway, using profanity and screaming at the manager,” Atlanta police said. “The defendant then struck the manager on the side of the face, at which point the manager defended herself by pushing the defendant away. Both parties then became involved in an altercation on the jet bridge.”

Police said Lujan slapped the manager and both women fought. They were both injured in the fight.

Police said Lujan suffered a cut to her head, while the manager had scratches to her face, knuckles and neck. Lujan is accused of pulling the manager’s braids, leaving a bald spot.

She was charged with simple battery, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Lujan was traveling with two dogs, which were released to a family friend, police said.

After being treated at Southern Regional, she will be taken to Clayton County Jail.