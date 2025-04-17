Local

Suspect killed during welfare check in Paulding County, injured deputy released from hospital

Deputy Brice Mattick, 24, identified as deputy shot on Thursday morning (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A Paulding County sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a welfare check at a home in the Brooke Valley neighborhood on Thursday morning has been released from the hospital.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of Redbud Run and Sweetgum Trace.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a welfare check when someone inside the residence opened fire. One deputy was struck.

The officer has been identified as 24-year-old Brice Mattick. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Officials say the suspect involved in the shooting died.

“We are actively gathering more information and will provide updates as they become available,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to assist with the investigation.

The GBI identified the suspect who was killed as 22-year-old Jameel Johnson of Dallas.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

