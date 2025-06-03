Suspect in fatal shooting of Roswell police officer set to appear in court

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing Roswell Police Officer Jeremy LaBonte is scheduled to appear in court this morning for a plea and arraignment hearing.

Edward Espinoza, 23, is set to go before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Eric Dunaway at 9:30 a.m. He faces multiple charges, including malice murder and felony murder.

Officer LaBonte was shot multiple times on February 7 while responding to a call about a suspicious person near Market Boulevard. Witnesses at the scene identified Espinoza as the suspect, and he was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Today’s court appearance is the next step in the legal proceedings following Officer LaBonte’s death.

