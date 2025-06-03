Local

Suspect in fatal shooting of Roswell police officer set to appear in court

By WSB Radio News Staff
Edward Espinoza (L) appears in court for the death of Officer Jeremy Labonte (R) (WSB-TV/Roswell Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing Roswell Police Officer Jeremy LaBonte is scheduled to appear in court this morning for a plea and arraignment hearing.

Edward Espinoza, 23, is set to go before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Eric Dunaway at 9:30 a.m. He faces multiple charges, including malice murder and felony murder.

Officer LaBonte was shot multiple times on February 7 while responding to a call about a suspicious person near Market Boulevard. Witnesses at the scene identified Espinoza as the suspect, and he was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Today’s court appearance is the next step in the legal proceedings following Officer LaBonte’s death.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!