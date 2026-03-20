Suspect dead, four officers injured after hours-long standoff in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, GA — An hours-long standoff in Hall County ended with four officers injured and a suspect dead.

Police say a woman called 911 reporting a man at a Gainesville residence was acting erratically and she feared for her life, adding that two children were present.

When officers arrived, they were met with gunfire.

“An individual immediately began firing upon officers, one officer was struck in the chest,” said Captain Kevin Hollbrook.

Hollbrook says the officer was wearing a protective vest and is in stable condition.

“Fortunately he had his bullet proof vest on,” Hollbrook said.

The man then engaged SWAT teams in a six-hour standoff, during which three additional officers were injured.

Authorities say the situation ended when the man exited the home and began shooting again.

“The individual came out of the house firing upon officers again,” Hollbrook said.

Officers returned fire, and the man was taken to the hospital where he died. All four injured officers are expected to recover.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.