Suspect dead after shooting involving deputies on I-85 in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A suspect was shot and killed after authorities say he ran into his car, grabbed a gun and shot at deputies following a traffic stop on I-85 in Coweta County on Monday afternoon.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-85 south at mile marker 34 for a traffic violation just before 1:22 p.m.

Deputies told the driver to exit his vehicle and were conducting a roadside interview when they say he ran back to his vehicle and entered the driver’s compartment.

Officials say “deputies attempted to pull the suspect out of his vehicle and also attempted to tase the suspect, with no effect. During this altercation, the suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the deputies.”

Officials say deputies later returned fire on the suspect. EMS was called and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. Coweta County Sheriff’s Office officials say no deputies were injured.

The shooting investigation led authorities to shut down I-85 south at Highway 29.

“The GBI has been requested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation,” officials said.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid I-85 south between Grantville and Hogansville. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

This is an active investigation.

Stay with WSB Radio for updates.

WSB Radio’s Alex Williams contributed to this story.