Suspect dead after carjacking woman, getting into shootout with police in Forest Park

FOREST PARK — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Monday afternoon.

The GBI says at 12:15 p.m. Forest Park police were called to respond to a carjacking in Jonesboro.

Police said while they were on their way, they encountered a man walking down the roadway carrying two firearms.

When they got to the scene, officers tried to talk to the suspect, who began shooting at them.

Officers fired back, shooting the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, the investigation determined that the suspect carjacked a woman at a nearby Texaco and then got into a crash with a semi-truck a few blocks away. The suspect then waved the gun at the semi driver before getting into a shootout with police.

The GBI confirmed that no officers were injured in this incident.

The GBI said this is the 68th officer involved shooting it has been asked to investigate in 2023.

