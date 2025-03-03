Suspect in custody after shooting near Cascade Skating Rink in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A suspect is in custody after a late-night shooting outside the Cascade Family Skating Rink in northwest Atlanta that left two people injured, police confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the popular family attraction on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, though their conditions have not been released.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting, and the suspect’s identity has not been made public.

The investigation remains ongoing