Survey: Most Americans doubt job stability, turn to side hustles to make ends meet

A new survey reveals growing unease among American workers, with more than half of respondents saying the idea of a stable full-time job is a myth in today’s economy.

The findings show over 40% of Americans now rely on a side hustle or second job to meet their financial needs, reflecting a shift in how people are managing work and income amid rising costs and economic uncertainty.

The survey also highlights a declining interest in leadership positions. Fewer workers are seeking promotions or roles with added responsibility, suggesting changing attitudes toward traditional career advancement.

Analysts say the results show a broader transformation in the workforce, as Americans reassess what stability and success mean in a post-pandemic job market.

