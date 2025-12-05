Study shows Atlanta is among the top cities with rent increases

ATLANTA — A new LendingTree study shows Atlanta is among the top 10 cities when it comes to an increase in rent.

Atlanta ranks 7th overall.

Rent averages $1,660 a month, which is up $620 dollars since 2021.

In fact, in the 50 largest cities in the US, the rent for a one-bedroom apartment has soared by more than 40% in the last five years.

New York saw the biggest rent increases, followed by San Diego and then Miami.

LendingTree says many remote workers moved to new cities during the pandemic, driving up rents.

Plus, with home prices so high, more renters are competing for a limited stock of housing.