Study finds frequent social media use may impact how kids learn

ATHENS, GA — New research from the University of Georgia shows frequent social media use may impact a child’s development.

Researchers used data from the ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study, which follows more than 10,000 adolescents over six years starting around age 10.

The study found regular social media use across early adolescence is related to worse reading and vocabulary development over time. Researchers say those children tend to struggle with recognizing and pronouncing words.

The findings also show children who frequently use social media had a harder time paying attention, which could impact school performance.

Researchers say the results were not all negative. Children who were on social media frequently processed information faster and had shorter reaction times.

Still, researchers recommend limiting screen time for adolescents, especially before bed. They also suggest waiting until children are older to purchase a smartphone.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.