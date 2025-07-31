Local

Study finds 37 Georgia nursing homes could close due to federal cuts to medicaid

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — Some Georgia democrats are warning about federal funding cuts they say will impact seniors across the state.

A recent study from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island found 37 nursing homes in Georgia could close due to federal cuts to medicaid.

According to State Representative Bryce Berry, nursing homes in his district are struggling.

“They said they can make due with the cards they were dealt. But it should not have to be that way,” Berry said. “The consequences are not accidental, they are by choice.”

Chris Downing, President and CEO of the Georgia Healthcare Association pushed back on this saying nursing homes are carved out of the legislation, and he says it’s too soon to say what impact the bill will have.

Berry also calls the nursing homes closing a “moral failure.”

