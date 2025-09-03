Local

Student stabbed at Gwinnett County school trying to break up fight

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A student was stabbed Wednesday morning while breaking up a fight at South Gwinnett High School.

In an e-mail to parents, the school’s principal says two students started fighting just before 7 a.m. when another student stepped in to stop the fight and was stabbed.

The injured student was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

The students who were fighting will face discipline from the school, and the student responsible for the stabbing faces criminal charges.

All other students are safe, and the school day continued as normal.

