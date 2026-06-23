Strength training linked to lower risk of death, research finds

ATLANTA — New research suggests strength training may help people live longer.

According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, people who performed 90 to 120 minutes of strength training exercises each week had a 13% lower risk of death compared to those who did not participate in strength training.

Researchers also found those participants had a 19% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 27% lower risk of dying from neurological conditions.

The study further suggests that people who combined strength training with aerobic exercise had an even lower risk of death than those who only participated in one type of exercise.

The findings are based on long-term research examining the relationship between strength training and longevity.