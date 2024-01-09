Storms collapse warehouse roof, take down powerlines across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tuesday’s storms caused trees and powerlines to fall across metro Atlanta, and the heavy rain led to flooding in parts of the state as well.

The weight from the heavy rain also caused a warehouse roof to collapse in Fulton County.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach went to the scene along Fulton Industrial Boulevard where a sign outside the warehouse -- which appeared to be empty -- said the company had relocated.

Gehlbach found that several doors had been blown out, and pieces of concrete and roofing were lying in the parking lot.

It appears that rainwater from Tuesday’s storms did not drain properly on the roof of the warehouse and collected until it collapsed.

George Monagan lives across the street and said he heard the sirens as emergency crews arrived at the scene.

“I got up and looked to see what was going on and that’s when I saw it. Didn’t realize any of that till I came out and saw it,” Monagan said.

Gehlbach got up close to the warehouse and said you can now see straight up to the sky through where the roof used to be on the warehouse.

Monagan said it looked like an explosion happened at the warehouse.

“Doors puffed out and all [the] debris [was] out here in the parking lot,” he told Gehlbach.

The immediate rush of flood water pushed out the warehouse doors. Thankfully it looked like the building was empty, so no one was hurt.

>> 1 dead after tree falls on top of car in Clayton County, police say

Meanwhile, road and utility crews across the metro worked to clear storm damage that included fallen trees and power lines.

The storm toppled trees onto roads in Sandy Springs.

Robin Cochran told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that she was stunned when a towering tree came crashing down onto the street in front of her driveway.

The fallen tree also took down power lines and snapped a power pole in half just down the street.

“The whole street’s out,” Cochran said.

Heavy rains and gusting winds, also downed trees and power lines on Northside Drive near Winterthur Road, just north of Interstate 285.

Utility crews blocked the road while they began the process of clearing the trees and repairing the lines. They said the process would likely take hours.

Sandy Springs officials also reported flooding on Spalding Drive near Pitts Road and were advising drivers to use caution if they were in the area.

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here













©2024 Cox Media Group