Widespread flooding, fallen trees reported on roads across north Georgia

We are getting reports of widespread flooding and fallen trees across north Georgia as storms roll through the state.

The storms this morning were severe – a Tornado Warning was briefly issued for Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton Counties shortly before 8:30 a.m.

>> Heavy rain, gusty winds will impact the Tuesday morning commute, schools affected

The bad weather also caused a ground stop at Hartsfield Jackson.

Much of north Georgia is under flash flood warnings.

On Tuesday morning, multiple roads were blocked by downed trees and power lines and flooding was reported on some roadways.

Thousands were without power and multiple school districts canceled or delayed classes.

WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says the main impacts will be heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

>> Download the WSB Radio App to stay up to date on the weather in your area here

©2024 Cox Media Group