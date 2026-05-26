Storms cause thousands of flight delays at Atlanta airport over Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — Memorial Day travelers are hoping for calmer weather Tuesday after days of storm-related delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over the holiday weekend.

For three straight days, storms caused ground stops at the airport, leading to hundreds of delayed and canceled flights.

According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were delayed Saturday at the Atlanta airport. Another 500 delays were reported Sunday, followed by about 950 delays on Memorial Day.

FlightAware reported those were the highest delay totals of any airport in the country during much of the holiday weekend.

The weather also caused several dozen flight cancellations, leaving some travelers stranded in Atlanta.

Airport officials had expected more than 2.7 million passengers to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson during the long holiday weekend.