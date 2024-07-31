Local

Storm knocks tree into disabled veteran’s home in DeKalb, damages rooms, cars

Storm knocks tree into disabled veteran’s home in Decatur, damages rooms, cars

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Storms that swept across various parts of the metro Atlanta area caused damages, whether its trees knocked into homes or onto vehicles, or power lines loose in the road.

In DeKalb County a man’s house, and several cars, were hit by a falling tree on Shadowbrook Place.

Gregory Johnson, who is a disabled veteran, told Doudna he came home to find a massive tree had fallen over and crushed his truck, as well as leaving a slab of his roof on the ground.

Parts of the tree even broke into his bedroom.

The damage can be seen from outside the house, but the disabled veteran showed how the damage made an unintended skylight, putting the bark of the tree and a brick just feet away from his bed.

Now, Johnson has to figure out what to do next.

In addition to the damage in the storm’s wake, the power in the neighborhood was out on Tuesday night.

While the storms have passed, the cleanup is just starting.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!