Stockbridge mayor asks judge to block council restrictions during investigation

STOCKBRIDGE, GA — Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams is asking a judge to stop the City Council from imposing restrictions against him until an investigation into his spending is complete.

The city alleges Williams misused a city purchasing card. Williams says the purchases were part of an effort to attract business to the city.

The city also says there are allegations of sexual misconduct involving the mayor. Because the investigation remains active, the city says it is not providing specific evidence.

Williams was in court Friday asking for a temporary injunction blocking his ouster.

The mayor says the “old guard” has made it a priority to remove him because he is young.