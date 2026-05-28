Status hearing set for teen accused in deadly Apalachee High School shooting

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The teen accused of killing four people at Apalachee High School is due back in a Barrow County courtroom Thursday for a status hearing.

16-year-old Colt Gray faces a 55-count indictment on charges including murder, aggravated assault and child cruelty in the shooting that killed two students and two teachers at the high school.

The hearing is expected to help Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm determine scheduling for the next steps in the case.

During Gray’s last court appearance, defense attorneys said the results of his medical evaluation would help determine whether the case would move toward a trial or possible plea negotiations.

Court filings show evidence produced in recent months includes Gray’s jail calls, emails and messages, along with disciplinary reports and rejected mail.

Gray’s father, Colin Gray, has been convicted of second-degree murder for giving his son access to a rifle despite what prosecutors described as warning signs about the teen’s emotional state.

Colin Gray is awaiting sentencing.