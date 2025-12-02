Local

Statue of Kermit the Frog gets new home in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
12-foot Kermit the Frog statue leaping into view at Center for Puppetry Arts SOURCE: Center for Puppetry Arts
ATLANTA — A lot of green has been given to retailers the past few days, but it’s a different kind of green on the minds of those at Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts.

Kermit the Frog and creator Jim Henson cut the ribbon when Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts opened in 1978 and that relationship with the Henson family continues to grow.

Now, a special gift from them is on its way to Atlanta.

The center is being gifted a 12-foot statue of Kermit dressed as Charlie Chaplin that stood at the California Henson Studios, once Chaplin’s Studio, which is now being closed.

Museum Director Jill Nash Malool says it’s a big donation and they’re very grateful to the Jim Henson family.

She says after some sprucing up, Kermit will soon join the world’s largest collection of Henson puppets props and costumes out front to greet visitors.

