Local

State Representative Tanya Miller announces campaign for Georgia attorney general

By WSB Radio News Staff
Photo of Georgia state rep. Tanya Miller (Tanya Miller Facebook)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — State Representative Tanya Miller has officially launched her campaign for Georgia attorney general.

Miller, who currently serves as chair of the Democratic caucus in the state House, becomes the second Democrat in the race. She joins former House Minority Leader Bob Trammell in seeking the party’s nomination.

On the Republican side, State Senators Brian Strickland and Bill Cowsert have already announced their campaigns.

The attorney general seat will be one of the key statewide contests to watch in Georgia’s upcoming election cycle.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!