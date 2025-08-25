State Representative Tanya Miller announces campaign for Georgia attorney general

ATLANTA — State Representative Tanya Miller has officially launched her campaign for Georgia attorney general.

Miller, who currently serves as chair of the Democratic caucus in the state House, becomes the second Democrat in the race. She joins former House Minority Leader Bob Trammell in seeking the party’s nomination.

On the Republican side, State Senators Brian Strickland and Bill Cowsert have already announced their campaigns.

The attorney general seat will be one of the key statewide contests to watch in Georgia’s upcoming election cycle.