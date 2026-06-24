SPLOST proposal moves to November ballot in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County voters will decide this fall whether to bring back a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, that would fund more than $1.1 billion in projects across the county.

County commissioners voted to place the measure on the November ballot, allowing residents to have the final say on the proposal.

If approved by voters, the SPLOST would increase the county’s sales tax by 1%.

County officials say the tax would generate more than $1.1 billion for improvements in transportation, public safety, public services, facilities and technology in both municipal and unincorporated areas of Cobb County.

“For the purpose of unincorporated county municipal improvements, including transportation, public services, public safety, facilities, and technology,” one commissioner said during the meeting.

Among the projects identified for funding are a new $174 million State Court building, $130 million for road resurfacing and $60 million in improvements at the county jail.

Residents will vote on the proposal in November.

Similar sales tax votes are expected in several other counties this fall, including transportation penny sales tax renewals in Fulton and Henry counties.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.