Speed limits lowered on several roads in metro Atlanta city

MILTON, GA — Drivers traveling through parts of Milton will need to slow down as new speed limits take effect on several roads.

New speed limit signs have been installed on Thompson Road, New Providence Road and Bethany Bend, lowering the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour.

State agencies and the Milton City Council approved the change earlier this year.

The reduced speed limits are part of Milton’s Local Road Safety Plan, which aims to lower traffic speeds to improve safety and reduce crashes.