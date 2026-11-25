COWETA COUNTY, GA — Coweta County voters will get a chance to weigh in on a proposed $17 billion data center after a judge ruled that opponents gathered enough valid signatures to force a special election.

The election is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2027, following a petition drive that took residents just over a month to complete.

Officials say if voters approve the measure, it would remove data center development provisions from the county’s zoning rules, potentially changing the path forward for the proposed project.

The developer has previously said it remains committed to the project and will continue working with the community.

The dispute follows months of debate over data center development in Coweta County.

Last year, Coweta County commissioners approved new guidelines for data centers in a 4-1 vote after hearing public input from residents on both sides of the issue.