South Fulton Police need help finding missing 31-year-old woman

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Police in South Fulton have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman who has medical issues.

Officials say Sydney Elaine Combs was last seen on Monday wearing a grey crew neck sweatshirt and black flare yoga pants, black and purple sneakers.

She has bipolar schizophrenia and is currently experiencing a manic episode that has lasted approximately four days.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Division Detective F. Alves at (404) 771-9756 or Franklin.alves.jr@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.