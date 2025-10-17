Local

South Fulton Police need help finding missing 31-year-old woman

Photo of missing 31-year-old woman Sydney Elaine Combs (South Fulton Police)
SOUTH FULTON, GA — Police in South Fulton have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman who has medical issues.

Officials say Sydney Elaine Combs was last seen on Monday wearing a grey crew neck sweatshirt and black flare yoga pants, black and purple sneakers.

She has bipolar schizophrenia and is currently experiencing a manic episode that has lasted approximately four days.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Division Detective F. Alves at (404) 771-9756 or Franklin.alves.jr@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

