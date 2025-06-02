South Fulton hosts Amnesty Week to help residents clear court cases without penalty

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Residents of South Fulton have an opportunity this week to resolve outstanding municipal court cases without fear of arrest or added penalties.

The city is holding an Amnesty Week, allowing individuals to clear active bench warrants, reschedule missed court dates, and renew suspended driver’s licenses. The program applies to all cases handled by the City of South Fulton’s Municipal Court, except for school zone and code enforcement violations.

Municipal Court Administrator Dionne Dixon says the initiative is aimed at removing barriers that often keep people from addressing minor offenses. “Many people avoid taking care of these matters due to fear, financial hardship, or the risk of being arrested for missing a court date,” Dixon said. “Amnesty Week changes that narrative.”

The program runs all week and is designed to give residents a second chance at resolving legal issues that may otherwise escalate.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story