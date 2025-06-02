Local

South Fulton hosts Amnesty Week to help residents clear court cases without penalty

By WSB Radio News Staff
City of South Fulton (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Residents of South Fulton have an opportunity this week to resolve outstanding municipal court cases without fear of arrest or added penalties.

The city is holding an Amnesty Week, allowing individuals to clear active bench warrants, reschedule missed court dates, and renew suspended driver’s licenses. The program applies to all cases handled by the City of South Fulton’s Municipal Court, except for school zone and code enforcement violations.

Municipal Court Administrator Dionne Dixon says the initiative is aimed at removing barriers that often keep people from addressing minor offenses. “Many people avoid taking care of these matters due to fear, financial hardship, or the risk of being arrested for missing a court date,” Dixon said. “Amnesty Week changes that narrative.”

The program runs all week and is designed to give residents a second chance at resolving legal issues that may otherwise escalate.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!