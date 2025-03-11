Local

South Forsyth High School students learn about careers in turf care at Laurel Springs Golf Club

South Forsyth High School students learn about careers in turf care at Laurel Springs Golf Club (Paul Giamou/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA — Students from South Forsyth High School were at Laurel Springs Golf Club in Suwanee on Monday to learn more about careers in turf care.

“First Green” is a non-profit organization part of the science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) environmental outreach program that introduces students to opportunities in the industry.

Kyle Turner is a teacher at South Forsyth High School. He says students who go through the program have a step up when it comes to landing a job.

“They can walk into any golf course, they can into the Braves, with the Falcons, and they know how to work with some of these mowers, some of the industry-specific equipment. They already have working knowledge of it.”

There are various programs throughout the year that allows K-12 students to take part in hands on learning like lessons on wildlife habitat, soil science, environmental sustainability, mathematics, water conservation, water quality, career exploration, and much more.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!