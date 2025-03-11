South Forsyth High School students learn about careers in turf care at Laurel Springs Golf Club

ATLANTA, GA — Students from South Forsyth High School were at Laurel Springs Golf Club in Suwanee on Monday to learn more about careers in turf care.

“First Green” is a non-profit organization part of the science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) environmental outreach program that introduces students to opportunities in the industry.

Kyle Turner is a teacher at South Forsyth High School. He says students who go through the program have a step up when it comes to landing a job.

“They can walk into any golf course, they can into the Braves, with the Falcons, and they know how to work with some of these mowers, some of the industry-specific equipment. They already have working knowledge of it.”

There are various programs throughout the year that allows K-12 students to take part in hands on learning like lessons on wildlife habitat, soil science, environmental sustainability, mathematics, water conservation, water quality, career exploration, and much more.