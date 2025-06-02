Snellville police investigate back-to-back shootings at Briscoe Park within 24 hours

SNELLVILLE, GA — Snellville police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred at Briscoe Park less than 24 hours apart.

The most recent incident happened Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Snellville police say a domestic dispute between two men escalated into gunfire. One man was shot and is currently being treated at the hospital. Officers say they have identified the suspect and are actively working to locate him.

This shooting comes just 17 hours after another violent incident at the same park Saturday evening, where four teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 17 were shot. All four were transported to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

Authorities say the two shootings do not appear to be connected and emphasize there is no ongoing threat to the public. Both investigations remain active.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story