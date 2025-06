SNELLVILLE, GA — Multiple teenagers are recovering after a shooting at a Gwinnett County park over the weekend.

Police say five teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were shot at Briscoe Park in Snellville on Saturday night. All of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their current conditions have not been released.

Authorities have not yet said what led to the shooting or whether any suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.