Smyrna Police teach kids to stand up to bullies at annual RAD Kids camp

SMYRNA, GA — As metro Atlanta students return to class, Smyrna Police are launching a back to school campaign focused on teaching kids how to recognize and respond to bullying.

The department is hosting its annual RAD Kids camp, a free program aimed at empowering children ages 8 to 12 with tools to handle difficult situations and seek help when needed. Fifteen students are participating in this year’s camp, which has been running for five years.

“We’re empowering them to use their voice, to speak up,” said Major Louis Defense with the Smyrna Police Department. “Whether it’s physical hurt or mental hurt, inside or outside, if somebody is doing something to you that doesn’t make you feel good, you have the right to say something.”

The camp teaches children how to deal with bullies, recognize inappropriate behavior, and know when to seek help from a trusted adult whether that’s a parent, teacher, police officer, or firefighter. It also includes lessons on how to respond to strangers.

The program comes at a critical time. According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in five high school students reported being bullied in the past year. Another survey found that 14% of kids ages 12 and up say they’re bullied repeatedly.

Back-to-school week is underway across the metro area, with Douglas County, Griffin-Spalding County, and Decatur City Schools welcoming students on July 31. Other districts will follow throughout the week, with many returning Monday morning.

Smyrna Police say their goal is to ensure children head back to class equipped with the confidence and tools to navigate challenges and speak up when something isn’t right.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story