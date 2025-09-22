Smyrna man found guilty of murder and drug trafficking may face life without parole

SMYRNA, GA — A Cobb County man, already convicted of eleven felonies, is waiting to learn how long he’ll be in prison after jurors found him guilty on multiple charges including murder and trafficking cocaine.

According to Cobb DA Sonya Allen, Tavoris Johnson had a run in with 41-year-old Bobby Pegues in April of 2024 in Austell.

Pegues then left the Lorene Lodge and returned to fatally shoot Johnson in the back:

Allen says technology helped track the suspect.

“The fiancé of the defendant happened to be wearing an ankle monitor and so we were able to follow her location and then track that with the defendant’s cell phone,” Allen reports.

Pegues is awaiting sentencing and is expected to get life without parole.